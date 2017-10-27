BJP leader Digambar Singh dies battling cancer

Jaipur: BJP leader and vice chairman of Rajasthan’s programme implementation committee Digambar Singh died here today after battling cancer. The 66-year-old Singh was being treated for cancer at a private hospital here, hospital authorities said. Singh, a former state health minister, was a two-time MLA from Deeg-Kumher Assembly constituency in Bharatpur.

He was appointed as the vice chairman of the 20-point programme in June 2015 and was given the status of a cabinet rank minister. The government’s 20-point programme, which is under the planning department, is aimed at eradicating poverty and bringing improvement in the life of the common man.

He was born in Barkheda Faujdar village in Bharatpur and was a practising doctor before joining politics in 1993. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, BJP state president Ashok Parnami and other leaders rushed to the hospital after hearing the news of his death. The cremation will take place later today in Bharatpur.