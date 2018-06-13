BJP launches counter sit-in protest against AAP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday launched a counter protest against the sit-in protest by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s residence. “He is betraying the people of Delhi. He betrayed them in 2014, then in 2015 and now again he is betraying them on all the promises he made to the people of the city,” Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari told reporters here, while leading the march of his party leaders from ITO in central Delhi to the Chief Minister’s Office in the secretariat.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Singh Sahib Verma, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and party leader Vijender Gupta, MLAs Jagadish Pradhan, Manjinder Sirsa and suspended AAP MLA Kapil Mishra also sat on a protest in the waiting room of the Chief Minister’s Office. Mishra, in a tweet, said: “We have three demands: Kejriwal should end his drama, return to work and provide water to the people of the city.” Hundreds of Delhi BJP workers marched towards the CM’s Office, holding placards. They also raised slogans like ‘Kejriwal drama band karo’ (Kejriwal stop doing drama).

Taking a jibe at the sit-in protest at the LG’s residence by Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai since Monday evening, Tiwari said: “Protest is against Kejriwal and his team. Due to the neglect by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), water and electricity supply is in a state of crisis”. The four AAP leaders have been sitting on protest at the LG’s residence from Monday evening to press for their three demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”, and plan to continue to be there “until the demands are met”.

The Chief Minister also demanded approval of his government’s proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their doorsteps. In a statement late on Monday, Raj Niwas had called the sit-in a “protest without reason”. Slamming Kejriwal, the BJP leader said: “They are protesting inside an air-conditioned room, but our MPs, MLAs and councillors are sitting on protest for the people of Delhi in this scorching sun.”He alleged that the AAP leaders don’t know how to govern. “Why did you guys promise if you cannot fulfil your poll promises? They only know to protest. They should resign and go,” Tiwari said.