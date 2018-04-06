BJP Foundation Day: PM Narendra Modi credits workers for taking party to new heights

New Delhi: On the BJP’s 38th Foundation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today credited party workers for taking the organisation to new heights. The BJP is the party of “a New India” and his party “believes in India’s diversity, its unique culture and the strengths of 125 crore Indians”, he said.

“For @BJP4India, the Karyakartas are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the Party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfil their aspirations. #IndiaTrustsBJP. “I bow all @BJP4India Karyakartas on the special occasion of the Party’s Sthapana Diwas,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

I thank my sisters and brothers of India for their unwavering faith in @BJP4India. It is our commitment that we will continue to devote ourselves towards India’s transformation. #IndiaTrustsBJP pic.twitter.com/bc2YmtMg7F

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2018

At 4:30 this evening, I look forward to a very special interaction. I will interact with thousands of @BJP4India Karyakartas through a live video interaction, via the Narendra Modi Mobile App. It is always special to interact with hardworking Karyakartas! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2018

The prime minister said at 4:30 PM today he will interact with party volunteers through a live video interaction, via the Narendra Modi Mobile App. “It is always special to interact with hardworking Karyakartas!” he tweeted. Modi also thanked the countrymen for their “unwavering faith” in the BJP. “It is our commitment that we will continue to devote ourselves towards India’s transformation. #IndiaTrustsBJP,” he tweeted.