BJP chief Amit Shah goofs up, calls Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa most corrupt

BJP chief Amit Shah has goofed in a press conference and called his party chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa as “the CM who led the most corrupt government in the country”. The goof up was made in a press conference in Devnagere city of Karnataka. He wanted to slam current chief Minister of Congress CM K Siddaramaiah but took B S Yeddyurappa’s name as most corrupt.

“A retired Supreme Court recently said that if we hold a competition for the most corrupt government in the country, then Yeddyurappa government shall be given the No. 1 award,”, said Shah. Even B S Yeddyurappa was sitting beside Amit Shah and after listening to his name as most corrupt he was stunned, but later party leader nudged Shah, who upon realising the blunder, corrected himself and took Siddaramaiah’s name.

Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!

Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever… True. pic.twitter.com/UYqGDZuKyR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018

But Shah was criticising the current government and told people that Karnataka CM wears a wristwatch worth Rs 40 lakh.

He also said the central government has been instrumental in boosting development in Karnataka. “CM Siddaramaiah asks what has the Modi government done for Karnataka. I would like to remind that when there was the 13th Finance Commission during UPA regime, funds worth Rs 88,583 core were allocated for the state of Karnataka. But when the 14th finance commission was implemented after the BJP came to power at the Centre, funds for Karnataka were increased to Rs 2,19, 506 crore,” added Shah.