Bihar: Kanhaiya Kumar attacked, several vehicles vandalised, some people injured

Bihar: Kanhaiya Kumar attacked, several vehicles vandalised, some people injured

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 16, 2018 08:08 pm
Former JNU students union President Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked near Dahia village in Begusarai today. According to ANI several vehicles have been vandalised and many people have been injured in the incident. According to the report by timesnownews.com, the incident started when a fight broke out between Kanhaiya Kumar’s supporters and Bajrang Dal supporters, the Bajrang Dal supporters were protesting against Kumar’s rally, timesnownews.com also claims that till now 6 people have been injured.

More details awaited

