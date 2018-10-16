Free Press Journal
News Alerts! Self-styled godman Rampal sentenced to life imprisonment

Oct 16, 2018 12:35 pm
12:40 pm: Haryana: Fire has broken out in a garment warehouse at Rewari Road near Pataudi in Gurugram district. 6 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire extinguishing operation is underway. More details awaited.

12:39 pm: Self-styled godman Rampal has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with two murder cases.

12:38 pm: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar appoints Prashant Kishor as party’s vice president: Party spokesperson K C Tyagi.

12:19 pm: Allahabad to be called Prayagraj from today: Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh in Lucknow.

12:04 pm: West Bengal: 5 people died, 20 injured when a bus fell into a canal in Hooghly district’s Haripal today.

11:38 am: MadhyaPradesh: Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits gurudwara Data Bandi Chhor in Gwalior. Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath also present.

11:37 am: Aligarh: Students from Kashmir, studying at AMU, hold a silent protest during a function held for alumni of the University. AMU’s 3 Kashmiri students were booked on sedition charges for trying to hold a prayer meeting for terrorist Manan Wani who was killed in an encounter in J&K.

11:19 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Voter turnout recorded in Ganderbal is 6.4% & Srinagar is 1.6% till 10 am, in the fourth phase of urban local body elections.

11:14 am: We will not allow any one take law & order in their hands. The government will ensure facilities to devotees to go to SabarimalaTemple and offer prayers. Government will not submit a review petition. We’ve said in court that we’ll implement the order: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

11 am: Rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj: Daati Maharaj approaches the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order of transferring the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

10.45 am: Delhi: The man seen brandishing a gun outside a 5-star hotel in a viral video, has been identified as Ashish Pandey, son of former* BSP MP Rakesh Pandey.

10.30 am: CycloneTitli: Odisha CM directs officials to provide an assistance of Rs1000 along with 50kg rice&2 litre Kerosene to affected families,remaining assistance of Rs2000 to be transferred to their bank a/c.The cyclone&subsequent flood affected more than 57.08 lakh people in 16 dist.

10.20 am: Kerala: Pilgrims begin arriving in Pampa as Sabarimala Temple is set to open tomorrow.

10.15 am: Haryana: Security tightened in Hisar as the Court here will pronounce quantum of sentence against self-styled godman Rampal and 22 others in two murder cases today.

10.00 am: Four pilots and four flight engineers of the Indian Air Force commenced training on Chinook helicopters on 8th October at Delaware, USA.

9.00 am: Bihar: Enforcement Directorate attaches 28 assets worth Rs 10 crore of toppers scam mastermind Baccha Rai

8.45 am: Mumbai: Under Bangur Nagar police station limits, body of a woman was found inside a suitcase. On the basis of evidence, we have arrested a 19-year-old man who is a resident of Hyderabad. Further investigation is underway: SP Nishandar, DCP Zone -11

8.30 am: Preliminary investigation reveals there was also a threat to the life of former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal, The main accused who is absconding has a lot of Khalistan related information on his Facebook page: Meerut ADG Prashant Kumar

8.15 am: Jammu & Kashmir: High-speed mobile internet services suspended in South and central Kashmir including Srinagar due to fourth phase of urban local body polls.

8.00 am: Delhi: According to the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutants PM 2.5 is at 214 (poor) and PM 10 at 255 (poor) in Lodhi Road area.

7.00 am: Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.83 per litre (increase by Rs 0.11) and Rs 75.69 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 88.29 per litre (increase by Rs 0.11) and Rs 79.35 per litre (increase by Rs 0.24), respectively.

6.30 am: Jharkhand: Movement of trains disrupted on Delhi-Gaya-Howrah railway section after Maoists blew up railway tracks between Choudhary Bandh railway station and Chengro railway halt in Giridih, last night.

