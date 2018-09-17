Bihar Constable PET Admit Card released, here’s how to download

The admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Driver Constable has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Patna, Bihar. The PET admit card can be downloaded from the official website of CSBC, which is ‘ www.exam-gov.in/022018/’.

Here are the steps to download PET admit cards.

Go to official website of CSBC ‘www.exam.gov-in/022018/’.

Enter your roll number and Date of Birth.

Click submit. Your admit card will appear.

Take a printout and a photocopy for further reference.

The PET admit cards are of those students who cleared the written exam for Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services. The written exam was conducted by the CSBC on June 10, 2018. The exam was held at 84 centres in Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Muzaffarpur and Bhagalpur.

The results of the written exam were released on August 20, 2018. According to the notification, the admit cards can be downloaded till 10 AM on October 12, 2018. The shortlist candidates will have to appear at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna-800002).

The exam will consist of High Jump, Long Jump, Shot Put throw, one mile run (for male) and one kilometer run (for female). There are a total of 9,900 vacancies for constable driver, while there are 1965 vacancies for fireman driver.