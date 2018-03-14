Bihar bypolls: NDA leading in all 3 seats

Patna: Initial counting of votes on Wednesday showed the BJP-led NDA is leading in the Araria Lok Sabha and Jahanabad and Bhabua assembly by-elections in Bihar. The candidates of the Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress and HAM were trailing from all three seats.

In Araria, Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Pradip Kumar Singh is leading over RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam. In Bhabua, BJP’s Rinki Pandey is leading over Congress’ Sambhu Patel, while Janta Dal-United’s Abhiram Sharma is leading from Jahanabad assembly seat over Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Suday Yadav. Though it is an early trend, there is an upbeat mood in the National Democratic Alliance camp here. The results were expected to be declared by afternoon, an Election Commission (EC) official said.