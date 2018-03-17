Bihar beheading shocker: Sushil Kumar Modi says Darbhanga beheading case a land dispute not because of PM Modi
A horrifying incident which took place yesterday in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where a man was beheaded for naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on which Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, has said that, “Totally false that murder in Darbhanga case of naming Modi Chowk. Case of a land dispute. Board was put long back, Murder has nothing to do with Board.”
While the 70-year-old deceased son has allegedly told ANI that, “Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks and swords. My father went to them to explain the situation over naming the chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was beheaded.”
Also Read: Shocking! 70-year-old man allegedly beheaded in Bihar’s Darbhaga for naming a chowk after PM Narendra Modi
The 70-year-old Ramchandra Yadav deceased was the father of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tej Naraya, who named the chowk after Prime Minister Modi in December 2016.
Also, SSP Satya Veer Singh, told, “It was due to an old land dispute & has no connection with the naming of chowk, they named their private land as Narendra Modi Chowk. Batons were used to injure the deceased’s son. There is no tension in the village.”
Victim’s son added, “They also tried to kill my brother.” Meanwhile, the police said that they have arrested the culprits and recorded the statements of all the witnesses. “We reached the spot of the incident immediately and have arrested the culprits by night. We have also recorded the statements of all the witnesses,” Darbhanga, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Dilnvaj Ahamad told ANI. “In the brother’s case we have recorded his statement and our investigating the matter,” Ahamad added.
JUST ARRIVED
- Hacker who gave information to Wikileaks passed away at 37
- PTI workers throw eggs, tomatoes at Ayesha Gulalai in Bahawalpur
- Pune: Transgender allegedly barred from entering Phoenix Marketcity
- Delhi Chief Secretary Assault case: Police summons AAP MLA’s Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal
- Congress party can unite the nation and take it forward: Rahul Gandhi at Plenary Session
EDITOR’S PICK
BJP needs to forge and renew alliances
As the adage goes, ‘when sorrows come, they come not single spies but in battalions.’ This fits the BJP to…
Regional satraps not enthused with Congress as the main non-BJP pole
The growing discomfiture and frustration among regional satraps about hitching their political outfit with the Congress in the run up…
India faces manmade water crisis
The per capita availability of water in Delhi is more than that in Amsterdam. China, with a larger population, uses…
Will Kim Jong-un take Donald Trump for a ride?
It is not often remembered that 65 years after the Korean Armistice Agreement was designed to “insure a complete cessation…
Nepotism hovers on Indian judiciary
The jurisprudence on controversial topics like the right to privacy and the right to euthanasia is curtailed because intellectual enrichment…