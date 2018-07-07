Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2018 results announced at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s how to check

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) announced the results and merit list of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2018 today. Candidates can check on the official website of the BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. To note, the board has also released the counselling schedule of ITICAT along with the results and merit list.

Here are steps to check your result:

Step 1: Log on to the official BCECEB-ITICAT website.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Result of ITICAT-2018’ under ‘Latest Update’.

Step 3: Candidates can also access the merit list page and can search for their roll numbers.

Step 4: Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the Bihar CECEB ITICAT 2018 merit list page.

The first counselling process will begin from July 12 and will be conducted till August 8, 2018 in a district-wise manner. The BCECEB merit list has all the information on the date and time of the counselling for each candidate. The board conducted the exam on May 27.

Candidates will need to bring following documents at the time of counselling