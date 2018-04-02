Bharat Bandh: Violent protests in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Nearly 30 people were detained as Dalit groups protesting against the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST Act today blocked rail and road traffic and vandalised public property, including a train, in several parts of Rajasthan, disrupting normal life in the state.

Protestors gathered at major roads in the state capital lead to traffic snarls, while incidents of stone pelting and damage to public property were also reported, police said. Nearly 30 people — 20 from Ajmer and 10 from Jaipur — were detained after protestors damaged public property, they said.

The dalit groups had called for a Bharat Bandh today demanding restoration of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in its original form. The Supreme Court had on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.

The bandh evoked partial response in the state with several shops remaining closed. Protestors damaged glass windows of Shatabdi Express at Khairthal railway station, Khairthal GRP SHO Ramesh Chandra said. According to Railways spokesperson, movement of seven trains was affected in North-Western railway region.

New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express and Bhiwani-Alwar passenger were stopped at Khairthal railway station. Suratgarh- Jaipur passenger and Allahbad-Jaipur Express were stalled at Alwar railway station, Delhi-Porbandar Express at Rewari, Bandra terminus-Delhi Sarai Gareeb Rath Express at Padisal railway station and Ahmedbad-Srivaishno devi Katra Express was stopped at Bandikui railway station, the spokesperson said. Officials at the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) said that operation of buses was normal till 11 am but movement was stopped after protests escalated, they said.