‘Bharat Bandh’ Live Updates: 9 dead in protest; schools and colleges to remain shut tomorrow in UP
New Delhi: Various Dalit organisations have called for a nationwide shutdown to protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling on amendments under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is all set to file a petition seeking review of the apex court’s order diluting the provisions of the act that protects marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities.
The apex court on March 20 had introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. Below are the upadtes:
07:52PM
#UPDATE One more person has died during protests over SC/ST Protection Act in MP’s Gwalior, raising the total number of deaths in MP to 6. Overall 9 people died during #BharatBandh today.
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
07:42pm
Total 5 people dead in Madhya Pradesh, 2 in Uttar Pradesh and 1 in Rajasthan during protests over SC/ST Protection Act. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/dlqAJo65zA
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
07:27pm
Total 2 protesters dead in Uttar Pradesh during protests over SC/ST protection act. #BharatBandh
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
07:16pm
Agra: All schools from class 1 to class 12, except those conducting board examinations to remain shut tomorrow in lieu of protests over SC/ST protection act today. #BharatBandh
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
07:05pm
Some police personnel have been injured during #BharatBandh. Situation is under control now, however all districts are still on high alert. We’ve lathicharged & used water cannon wherever it was needed. No culprit will be spared & strict action will be taken: DIG, Law & Order, UP pic.twitter.com/9lsdUD6nTM
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
06:16pm
Madhya Pradesh, UP and Punjab have so far requested for Central Forces. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CAPFs have been made available. Ministry has asked the states to take all preventive measures and maintain public order and ensure the safety of lives of people and property.
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
06.05pm
Union Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of #BharatBandh protests. The Ministry is in constant touch with the states. Whichever state has asked for Central Forces, they have been made available immediately.
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
05.05pm
4 people have died, can’t confirm number of people injured as yet. Police officials have also got injured. Police is still on field & is trying to restore peace, once that’s done we’ll file cases & begin inquiry on people who’ve caused disruption: IG (law &order), MP #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/mEPtJ1cpOR
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
04.35PM
More than 200 people have been detained and we are getting cases registered against them. All conspirators and hooligans involved in anti-social activities will be booked under NSA. There have been no casualties so far: Manzil Saini, SSP Meerut on protests over SC/ST Act pic.twitter.com/bBV6Bgo5z3
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
04.30PM
2 protesters killed in Gwalior, 1 in Bhind & 1 in Morena. Several police officials also injured during #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act. #MadhyaPradesh
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
04.09pm
Strict action should be taken against those who spread violence during the protests: BSP Chief Mayawati #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/8ygHO7BzU9
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
04.05pm
I support the protest against the SC/ST Act. I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests: BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/SZ4xrvG13k
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
03.55
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Police lathicharges protesters in #Haryana‘s Yamunanagar. pic.twitter.com/a6mWooQbOX
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
02.55pm
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Bus vandalized & set ablaze during protest in Azamgarh. pic.twitter.com/smRy8IdG9w
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
02.45pm
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Visuals of vehicles set ablaze during protest in Muzaffarnagar. pic.twitter.com/r5FsdkfD3M
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018
02.25pm
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: IG Law and Order Makrand Deuskar says that four people have died in protests in Gwalior and Morena #MadhyaPradesh
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
01.15 pm
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: 19 people injured in Gwalior of which 2 are in critical condition. Internet service have been blocked in Gwalior district till 6:00 am tomorrow #MadhyaPradesh
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
01.00pm
#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Visuals of protest from Kutch’s Gandhidham. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/XglsHw8xUf
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
12.40 pm: Shots fired during protests in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.
#WATCH #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act:Shots fired during protests in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior pic.twitter.com/p8mW36qL0s
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
12.35 pm: Delhi Police is alert. We have adequate police deployment at places & senior officials are also present in the field. All steps will be taken to maintain law & order, Deependra Pathak, Spokesperson, Delhi Police told ANI.
12.30 pm: We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties & groups to maintain peace and not incite violence, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
12.25 pm: One dead in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, curfew imposed in the area.
12.15 pm: Curfew imposed in parts of Gwalior and Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in the area) imposed in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.
10:46 am: Protest turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Rajasthan’s Barmer. Protestors damaged cars and public property. While the effects of Bandh has also been witnessed in Delhi’s Mandi House.
Visuals from Barmer
Visuals from Mandi House
In Punjab, the transport and mobile Internet services have been suspended. The educational institutions also remain closed.
09:35 am: The protest spreads out to Agra and Rajasthan. Agitators are seen taking to the streets over the issue.
09:32 am: Protestors stop a train at Forbesganj Junction in Bihar in the wake of protests over the SC/ST act. The band has been called by Dalit organisations across the country.
08:55 am: The effects of Bandh are visible in Bihar where protestors blocked a train and roads in Sonapur area.
08:45 am: The Congress Party on Monday reiterated that the Centre did not present the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection Act properly before the Supreme Court.
Party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told ANI, “Of course, a review petition (SC/ST protection act) should be filed and it’s the right of the Government, it is a legal procedure. The basic question is that why they were unable to present the case properly before SC and lost; inquiry is needed.”
08:35 am: Police force has been deployed in Punjab’s Amritsar to avoid unwelcome situation due to the protests called by various Dalit organisations across the country.