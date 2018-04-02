Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#FacebookDataScandal
#BallTampering
#CBSEPaperLeak
#IPL2018
#BharatBandh
Home / India / ‘Bharat Bandh’ Live Updates: 9 dead in protest; schools and colleges to remain shut tomorrow in UP

‘Bharat Bandh’ Live Updates: 9 dead in protest; schools and colleges to remain shut tomorrow in UP

— By Asia News International | Apr 02, 2018 03:40 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Various Dalit organisations have called for a nationwide shutdown to protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling on amendments under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is all set to file a petition seeking review of the apex court’s order diluting the provisions of the act that protects marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities.

The apex court on March 20 had introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. Below are the upadtes:

07:27pm

07:16pm

 

06:16pm

06.05pm

 

01.00pm

12.40 pm: Shots fired during protests in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

12.35 pm: Delhi Police is alert. We have adequate police deployment at places & senior officials are also present in the field. All steps will be taken to maintain law & order, Deependra Pathak, Spokesperson, Delhi Police told ANI.

12.30 pm: We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties & groups to maintain peace and not incite violence, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

12.25 pm: One dead in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, curfew imposed in the area.

12.15 pm: Curfew imposed in parts of Gwalior and Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in the area) imposed in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

10:46 am: Protest turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and Rajasthan’s Barmer. Protestors damaged cars and public property. While the effects of Bandh has also been witnessed in Delhi’s Mandi House.

Visuals from Barmer

Visuals from Mandi House

In Punjab, the transport and mobile Internet services have been suspended. The educational institutions also remain closed.

09:35 am: The protest spreads out to Agra and Rajasthan. Agitators are seen taking to the streets over the issue.

09:32 am: Protestors stop a train at Forbesganj Junction in Bihar in the wake of protests over the SC/ST act. The band has been called by Dalit organisations across the country.

08:55 am: The effects of Bandh are visible in Bihar where protestors blocked a train and roads in Sonapur area.

08:45 am: The Congress Party on Monday reiterated that the Centre did not present the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection Act properly before the Supreme Court.

Party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told ANI, “Of course, a review petition (SC/ST protection act) should be filed and it’s the right of the Government, it is a legal procedure. The basic question is that why they were unable to present the case properly before SC and lost; inquiry is needed.”

08:35 am: Police force has been deployed in Punjab’s Amritsar to avoid unwelcome situation due to the protests called by various Dalit organisations across the country.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK