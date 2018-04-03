Bharat Bandh: Internet suspended in Meerut till 2 pm as precautionary measure

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Internet service has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city till 2:00 pm on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, following the violent protests against Supreme Court’s ruling on SC/ST Act.

The nationwide bandh was called by Dalit outfits yesterday against the Apex Court’s ruling that allegedly diluted the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The protests turned violent in many states, and six people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan; while the situation, was equally bad in states like Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The Rajasthan police yesterday affirmed that internet services have been suspended in certain districts to maintain law and order situation. Even Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had been imposed in Haridwar and Uttarakhand. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in apex court to reconsider its order.