Bharat Bandh In Pictures: ‘Peaceful’ protests turn violent in MP and Uttar Pradesh

Bharat Bandh was called by Dalit outfits on Monday against the Supreme Court’s ruling that allegedly diluted the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The protests turned violent in many states, and seven people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, two in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the apex court to reconsider its order.

Here are some pictures of protests which took place:





PROTEST WILL GO PADMAAVAT WAY, SAYS UNION MINISTER

Thawar Chand Gehlot, the union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, believes that the violent stir against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST act that engulfed the nation on Monday would come to an end soon as the protesters would come to the realisation that there is nothing to protest about.

Drawing a parallel with the protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat, the minister said that when the Rajputs finally watched the film, they found that there was nothing offensive about the portrayal of Queen Padamavti or Rajputs. Similarly, he said, Dalits would realise they were wrong in thinking that the Narendra Modi government does not stand by them. At the heart of their resentment is the Supreme Court’s ruling that does away with immediate arrests in complaints filed under provisions of the SC/ST Act.