Bharat Bandh: Curfew imposed in Rajasthan’s Hindaun

Hindaun (Rajasthan): Curfew will remain imposed in Rajasthan’s Hindaun city on Wednesday in wake of the violence in the state on April 3 during Bharat Bandh against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

Reportedly, the situation is under control but internet services continue to remain suspended. On April 3 (Tuesday) situation in Hindaun heated up as houses of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajkumari and former Congress MLA Bharosi Lal Jatav were burnt down by protesters in favour of the Bharat Bandh. A bus carrying women were allegedly molested by the protesters.

Local police battalions including Border Security Force, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, and Special Task Force have been employed in the city to maintain law and order. Even as the Centre filed a review petition in the top court, outrage over the review in the Act made by the Apex Court has engulfed numerous parts of the country, as various states, including Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are witnessing border-line riots, with protesters taking to destruction of private and public property to send their message of disapproval to legislature and judiciary. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law.