Bengaluru Tragedy: Car accident throws motorcycle rider off flyover, crushes son to death

A dreadful accident in Bengaluru killed a businessman and his son who were on a motorcycle. The accident occurred on the Avalahalli flyover on Old Madras Road in eastern Bengaluru. The businessman was riding the motorcycle and his son was sitting on the pillion. The car, Honda Civic, hit the motorcycle from the rear end. The accident occurred at about 11 am on Monday.

When the car hit the motorcycle, businessman Brahmananda Reddy was thrown off the flyover’s down ramp and fell on the service road below. His 12-year-old son Mouna Sai Reddy was crushed between the car and the parapet. Both of them died on the spot. Brahmananda suffered severe injuries on his head while his son suffered injuries to his torso, leading to their deaths.

Post the accident, the driver stopped his car few metres away, only to drive off later. A case was filed by Avalahalli police, who are further investigating the matter. The complaint was filed by Brahmananda’s relative Anil Kumar. Police are trying to catch the driver and car within 24 hours so as to determine if the driver was drunk during the time of accident. Brahmananda and his son were not wearing helmets at the time of accident, police officials informed Deccan Herald.

A resident of Medehalli, Brahmananda was a businessman dealing in transport of sand, boulders and other building materials. He was taking his son to an eye hospital in Hoskote for buying prescription glasses for him.