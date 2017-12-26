Bengaluru: 107-year-old find Rahul Gandhi ‘handsome’, he sends big hug

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi had an unusual admirer in a 107-year-old woman in Bangalore, who found him “handsome” and wished to meet him. Gandhi obliged by calling her up and wishing the centenarian on her 107th birthday yesterday. In a tweet, Bangalore-based woman Dipali Sikand wrote that her grandmother had a wish to meet Rahul Gandhi, whom she found as “handsome”.

“Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet Rahul Gandhi! I asked her why? She whispers…He’s handsome!,” tweeted Sikand yesterday with a picture of her grandmother cutting a cake.

Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers … He’s handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE

— Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

The Congress president responded, “Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul.”

Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. https://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017

Later, Gandhi called her up and Sikand acknowledged, tweeting again, “And as if this was not enough Mr Gandhi called and personally wished my Nani!! This is #TrueHumaness. Thank you all of you for the blessings for her. Each one of them matter.”

Of late, there has been a lot of activity on Gandhi’s Twitter account, where he mostly takes potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP with his one-liner satirical messages. Gandhi has 5.22 million followers on Twitter.