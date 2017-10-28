Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s move to link all social welfare schemes with Aadhaar. The apex court will hear the Mamata Banerjee government’s plea on Monday. On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee had said that she will not link her phone number with Aadhaar even if her connection is snapped.

At Trinamool Congress’ extended core committee meeting, she dared the mobile service providers and the central government to disconnect her number. “I will not link my cell phone with Aadhaar. Let them disconnect my cell phone number. I can smell this a conspiracy to by the central government. They want to tap phone calls,” she had said. “It is unfortunate that people are scared of Central government. By linking Aadhaar with cell phone they want to hear the conversation between a wife and husband,” she added.​

ALL VILLAGERS WITH SAME DATE OF BIRTH:

Meanwhile, in yet another goof-up, the Aadhaar cards of all residents of a village in Uttarakhand show they were born on January 1.

Residents said they had provided voter ID cards and ration cards to a private agency tasked with the responsibility of making the Aadhaar cards.

Despite the supporting documents, in his Aadhaar card, Mohammad Khan’s date of birth is January 1. His neighbour Alafdin’s card also shows his official birthday as January 1.