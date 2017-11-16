Bareilly woman dies of starvation as family denied food due to Aadhaar bio-metric fingerprint

Mumbai: Another incident comes to light where, a woman died of starvation in Bareilly after his husband was reportedly refused ration over bio-metric fingerprint.

According to a report in NDTV, the deceased Shakina Ashfaq (50) had not eaten for five days. The deceased woman’s husband Mohd Ishaq was refused ration as ration shop owner allegedly demanded the woman to be present for bio-metric fingerprint. And Shakina, who was paralysed, could not be present at ration shop for her fingerprint authentication for Aadhaar.

Mohd Ishaq, Shakina’s husband told NDTV “My wife died because of hunger. She was very ill. We used to take her there in a rickshaw. This time she was very ill. We begged the Kotedar (ration shop owner), but he said he would not give anything without the biometrics.”

The family is entitled to subsidised food items for each month under the government-sponsored Antyodaya scheme for the poorest.

Seema Tripathi, the official in charge of foodgrain supply in Bareilly told NDTV, “We found out through the newspapers. She had an Antyodaya card. We are trying to find out the exact cause of the death. There is no provision of the government that people will be denied rations because of an Aadhaar card. We have alternative systems in place. If the person in whose name the Antyodaya card is cannot go, then there is a provision for other relatives to be given ration.”

The incident comes month after an 11-year-old girl died of starvation in Jharkhand’s Simdega district after her family was allegedly denied ration for not linking their ration card with Aadhaar. Such incidents raise question as whether digitalisation is above someone’s life.

(Inputs from ANI)