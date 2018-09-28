Bankers to strike work for two days in January 2019

Chennai: Bank employees under the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) will go on a two-day strike early next year, said a top leader of the union on Friday. The bank employees under the banner of AIBEA will join the two-day strike on January 8-9, 2019 according to a decision taken at The National Convention of Workers held in Delhi on Friday, C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA said. The National Convention of Workers was called by 10 central trade unions and it decided to adopt various protest programmes against the central government’s labour policies. One of the programmes is the two-day general strike in January.