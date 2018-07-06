Bank of India fraud: CBI arrests former GM and DGM in connection with alleged loan scam of Rs 2,654 crore

New Delhi: The CBI today arrested two senior retired officers of Bank of India in connection with alleged loan fraud of Rs 2,654 crore by Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. (DPIL) in the bank. V V Agnihotri and P K Shrivastava, retired GM and DGM respectively, had allegedly granted undue favours to the company in granting credit limits, the officials said.

They said both have been arrested today and will be produced before special court in Ahmedabad tomorrow.The promoters of the company were arrested in April this year. The agency in an FIR had said that the DPIL, which manufactures electric cables and equipment, is promoted by Suresh Narain Bhatnagar and his sons Amit and Sumit, who are also the directors of the firm

The loan, it said, was declared a non-performing asset in 2016-17. “It is alleged that the DPIL, through its management, fraudulently availed credit facilities from a consortium of 11 banks (both public and private) since 2008, leaving behind an outstanding debit of Rs 2,654.40 crore as of June 29, 2016,” the agency had said.