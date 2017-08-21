Ballia rape: Dalits, women being tortured in BJP government, says BSP

New Delhi/Kolkata: After a 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by eight men including a police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Sunday night, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the Dalits, women and poor people are being tortured in their regime.

“The Dalits, women and poor people are being more tortured in this BJP government in the state. It has become the prime concern for BSP chief Mayawati. This Ballia case is very shameful and condemnable. We demand a severe punishment for the culprits,” BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI.

Meanwhile, women activist Swashati Ghosh said that the culprits must get adequate punishment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012 along with the IPC Section 376 (Punishment for rape).

“As the culprits have been identified, they must get adequate punishment for such a great offence under the POSCO along with the IPC Section 376, Punishment for rape. Since the father died she needs to be compensated for all the hassle she faced. I hope there will be people to look after her and the case,” Ghosh said.

The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by eight men including a police constable and the head-man of her village when she left the house to relieve herself. Unfortunately, according to the police, the girl’s father died of shock after hearing about the issue. The constable, Dharam Raj, accused of molestation was suspended and was arrested by the police.