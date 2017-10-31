Babri Action Committee slams Vedanti’s remark against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Ayodhya: The Babri Masjid Action Committee on Tuesday lashed out at former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Vilas Vedanti for rejecting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s mediation in Ayodhya dispute. Vedanti on Monday targeted the Art of Living founder over his initiative to mediate the Ayodhya issue, stating that he “doesn’t qualify” for it.

Reacting sharply to Vedanti’s statement, Babri Masjid Action Committee member Haji Mehboob said, “I want to know who he (Vedanti ) is. Vedanti ji just wants to create storm. He doesn’t know anything except Hindutava. Everyone knows Ravi Shankar ji. I never met Ravi Shankar ji but I know that people respect him. If Ravi Shankar ji is taking initiative to resolve this matter then I think it is not wrong.”

Main Priest of Ram Janak Bhoomi Satyendra Das also snubbed Vedanti’s statement and said that he is no one to make such remarks. “Ravi Shankar Ji is a national saint and is also influential. We welcome anyone who will come forward to resolve the Ram Temple matter. He is famous and everybody knows him. As far as right to mediate the Ram temple matter is concerned, I think everyone has this right. Vedanti is no one to speak like this,” he told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Vedanti on Monday said, “How can someone, who has never been associated with the movement and never had darshan of the Ram Lalla, mediate on the matter of temple construction…we have gone to jail for it, faced house arrest and have been fighting court cases …Sri Sri does not qualify to mediate on the matter. Lakhs have sacrificed for it, how can Sri Sri Ravi Shankar come in between? He has no right to mediate”.

Also read: Babri Action Committee denies meeting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Babri Masjid dispute

“We want Muslim religious leaders to come forward. We will sit together and discuss the issue…We want Hindus and Muslims together to find a solution to the dispute and that temple is constructed on the basis of mutual agreement,” Vedanti said. Vedanti’s statement comes hours after Sri Sri Ravi Shankar came up with an initiative to resolve the Ayodhya issue.

Earlier in the week, the Art of Living Foundation said that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been in touch with several imams and swamis, including Acharya Ram Das of Nirmohi Akhara, to help find an out-of-court settlement to the Ram Temple dispute.