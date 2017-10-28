Babri Action Committee denies meeting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Babri Masjid dispute

Ayodhya: The Babri Action Committee on Friday denied reports of Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar‘s meeting them to solve the Babri Masjid dispute.

Speaking to ANI, Haji Mehboob, a member of Babri Action Committee, said, “Long back one of Ravi Shankar’s mediators called saying he wants to talk with me and I welcomed it. Maybe he had a conversation with the Hindu representatives but he never talked with us nor had he sent us any message.”

“If he wants to talk to us we will talk as we do not any issue in having a conversing and solving the issue,” added Haji Mehboob. This denial came hours after reports of Sri Sri’s efforts to find an out-of-court settlement to solve the decade long Ayodhya dispute surfaced.

Ravi Shankar reportedly met representatives of Nirmohi Akhara and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to discuss the legal battle over the Ayodhya dispute. The Supreme Court is all set to hear the historic Babri Masjid-Ram Temple case from December 5.