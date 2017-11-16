Ayodhya: Muslim, by and large, not opposing Ram Temple, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Ayodhya: Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar on Thursday said by and large Muslims are not opposing Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Art of Living founder Sri Sri is here to mediate in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute between Hindus and Muslims.

“I know some may not agree with this, but Muslims by and large are not opposing the Ram temple,” Sri Sri Ravishankar said while addressing the media here.

He expressed confidence that both the communities are capable of reaching to a solution over the issue.

“A solution may sometimes seem impossible, but our people, youth and leaders of both communities can make it possible,” the spiritual guru said.

Earlier in the day, the Art of Living founder reached Ayodhya amidst high security.

Talking to media upon his arrival, Sri Sri said, “The environment is positive. People want to come out of this conflict. I know it is not easy. Let me talk to everyone. It is too early to reach a conclusion.”

It is notable that the Supreme Court will hear the 13 appeals in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on December 5, 2017, the eve of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the 15th century mosque. In March, the apex court, however, suggested that it would be best if the contentious issue is settled amicably out of the court between concerned parties.

On Monday, Ramjanambhoomi and Babri Masjid issue grabbed headlines again when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

“I will be going to Ayodhya day after tomorrow (November 16), and so far, all talks have been positive,” he said.

However, the spiritual guru’s effort has got mixed reactions.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Wednesday welcomed Sri Sri’s mediation efforts but said the final word in the Ayodhya issue will be of the Supreme Court. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also welcomed the mediation by Sri Sri Ravishankar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav downplayed Sri Sri’s visit and said first let the legal process be completed in the Supreme Court after which other options should be explored. Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Thursday alleged Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had “jumped” into the Ayodhya dispute to avoid probe into his illegal wealth.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday hailed Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s offer to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute.

The president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday dismissed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s mediation and said that the spiritual leader is no authority in this matter. The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the All-India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) have welcomed Sri Sri’s mediation efforts but said Muslims will not surrender their claims on the land belonging to the Babri mosque.

Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed.

The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi. Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid.

Two FIRs were filed after the disputed structure was demolished- Crime no. 197 deals with actual “demolition of the mosque by karsevaks.” Crime no. 198 named senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and others for ‘communal’ speeches before the demolition.

In May, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow charged senior BJP leaders L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti with criminal conspiracy in Babri Masjid demolition case. They are facing trial in the conspiracy case almost 25 years after the Mughal-era mosque was demolished by kar sevaks.

All the accused were granted bail by the Court but it rejected the discharge petition and said charges would be framed against them.