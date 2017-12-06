Ayodhya dispute: Sunni Waqf Board disassociates itself from Kapil Sibal

Lucknow: The Sunni Waqf Board on Wednesday disassociated itself from senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who had been representing it in the Supreme Court in connection with the long-standing Ayodhya matter.

Sibal had, yesterday, demanded for the next hearing in the case to be held only in July 2019 after the completion of the next Lok Sabha polls, citing political ramifications.

Speaking to ANI, Haji Mehboob,Sunni Waqf Board said, “Yes, Kapil Sibal is our lawyer, but he is also related to a political party. His statement in the court yesterday was wrong. We want a solution to the issue at the earliest. We have got nothing to do with his statement.”

The Supreme Court yesterday deferred hearing in the case for February 8, 2018.

Following this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah, in a press briefing, took a potshot at the Congress Party and its vice president, Rahul Gandhi, for adopting ‘double standard’ in the matter.

Addressing the media in Ahmedabad, Shah said Rahul was visiting temples in Gujarat, while on the other hand Congress leader Kapil Sibbal wanted to delay the Ram Janmbhoomi case.

The Congress Party then furthered the war of words and said the BJP was raking up non-issues just to garner votes.

“Congress’ stand has always been clear, that the Ayodhya matter will be heard and decided by the Supreme Court. The same has been said by the Law Minister many times. BJP chief Amit Shah is trying to garner votes in the name of Lord Rama. The BJP is playing the role of ‘Manthara’, raking up Kapil Sibal’s stand on the hearing,” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, while addressing the media.

The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. Citing this, Hindu zealots demolished the mosque on December 06, 1992, triggering communal riots in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, today, a Delhi court will deliver its verdict in connection with the terrorist attack on the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 2005.