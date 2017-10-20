Authorities impose restrictions in Srinagar to prevent protests

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Friday to prevent separatist-called protests against growing incidents of braid chopping in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Restrictions under section 144 of CrPc will remain in force in Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma. The restrictions have been imposed to maintain law and order in the city,” a police officer said. Joint resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik have called for the post-Friday prayer protests. Shops, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed in all seven areas placed under restrictions.

Attendance in government offices and educational institutions were also affected due to the prohibitory orders. Private transport in uptown areas of Srinagar and inter-district transport were found moving normally. Mysterious braid chopping incidents are occurring in the valley these days and the police say thieves and other criminals are taking advantage of the fear psychosis.