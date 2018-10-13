Authorities ban firecrackers in UP’s Shamli district

Muzaffarnagar: The district authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli have put a ban on the sale of firecrackers, officials said on Saturday.Muzaffarnagar: The district authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli have put a ban on the sale of firecrackers, officials said on Saturday.

The decision was taken on Friday as the district comes under the National Capital Region (NCR), District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh said. All Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) have been directed to ensure that the ban is implemented strictly, officials said.