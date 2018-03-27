Aurangabad: Additional CRPF personnel’s to be deployed post communal clash

Aurangabad (Bihar): In the wake of recent communal clashes that erupted here during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday, three additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed in Aurangabad to maintain law and order in the district.

The decision comes two days after a clash broke out between two communities during Ram Navami celebrations here. The situation became tense on Sunday evening when rioters set ablaze more than 20 shops and pelted stones at those participating in a Ram Navami procession through Nawadih Colony. As per reports, nearly 50 shops near Jama Masjid located on Old GT Road were torched by rioters, while nearly 60 persons, including 20 policemen were injured due to stone pelting by miscreants.

The situation further intensified on Monday, which thereby led to a curfew being imposed in the vicinity. Furthermore, internet services were reportedly suspended for a 24-hour time span. Meanwhile, minor clashes were also reported from other parts of the state, including Gaya, Siwan and Kaimur.