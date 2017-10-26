Attack on Swiss couple: Tourism minister K J Alphons writes to Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the attack on two Swiss citizens at Fatehpur Sikri.

Quentin Jeremy Clerc (24) and his girlfriend Marie Droz (24), who came to India on September 30, were allegedly attacked by a group of men near the railway station at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday. The Swiss nationals were reportedly left bloodied and bruised by the attackers.

In his letter to Adityanath, Alphons has said he is “deeply concerned” over the attacks.

“You would kindly appreciate that such incidents negatively impact our image and are detrimental to our efforts in promoting India as a tourism destination.

“A fast and speedy response in identifying and ensuring speedy action, including conviction of the guilty, would be reassuring, as also a good message of our efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the minister has written in his letter to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.