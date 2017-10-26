Attack on Swiss couple: Fatehpur Sikri incident is a matter of shame, says Mahesh Sharma

New Delhi: Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma today condemned the attack on a young Swiss couple by a group of youths in Fatehpur Sikri and said it was a matter of shame for Indians. The minister said it was unfortunate that such an incident had happened in the country.

“I think the foreign minister has reacted to it. It’s a matter of law and order but as the culture minister and as a human being I condemn the attack on the foreign tourists. It’s unfortunate, should not have happened. It’s a matter of shame for us,” Sharma told PTI.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought information from the Uttar Pradesh government on the incident that took place on Sunday.

According to reports, Quentin Jeremy Clerc, 24, and his girlfriend Marie Droz, also 24, from Lausanne were chased and attacked with stones and sticks by a group of youths in Fatehpur Sikri.

The couple was strolling near the railway station in Fatehpur Sikri — a city founded by Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th century and a major tourist attraction — after a day in Agra when the group started following them. The two were found on the ground, bloodied and bruised even as bystanders made videos of their plight.

According to the National Crimes Records Bureau, crimes against foreign tourists visiting India have reduced by 29.4 percent. In 2014, there were 384 cases of crimes against foreign tourists reported from across the country. This came down to 271 in 2015. These findings are part of the first analytical report on crimes against foreign tourists furnished by the tourism ministry in the backdrop of a global outcry over attacks on tourists in India.

NCRB started profiling crimes against foreign tourists in 2014.