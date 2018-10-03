Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Asset details of former CJI Dipak Misra and newly designated Ranjan Gogoi will amaze you!

Asset details of former CJI Dipak Misra and newly designated Ranjan Gogoi will amaze you!

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 01:32 pm
FOLLOW US:

CJI Dipak Misra with CJI-designate Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the Supreme court lawns. PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn-in as new Chief Justice of India, succeeding CJI Dipak Misra, who retired on October 2 after 21 years as a permanent judge and took oath as SC CJI on April 23, 2012. Under his tenure, India witnessed many landmark verdicts such as the recent women’s entry at Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, Aadhaar card validity, LIVE streaming of apex court proceedings, death sentence to Nirbhaya gangrape convicts and many.

It is to note that, despite remaining as judge of HCs and SC, former CJI Dipak Misra and his successor Ranjan Gogoi’s personal wealth remain less compared to senior lawyers present in SC before them. If we put together their bank balance and asset details, then it will fall short of daily wages of many top lawyers and is enough to amaze anyone.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi became a permanent judge of Guwahati HC in 2001 and then was elevated in the Apex court in 2012. Gogoi, successor of CJI Dipak Misra, owns no gold jewellery, his wife owns some gold jewellery which is given by her parents, relative at the time of their marriage. He also owns no house or personal vehicle and has no debit or personal liabilities. And unlike many lawyers, CJI Gogoi doesn’t dabble in stock market. If you combine, CJI Gogoi and his wife has Rs 30 lakh in their bank accounts, including an LIC policy.


On the other hand, former CJI has two gold rings and a chain which he wears. Misra also owns a flat which he has kept as mortage and has loan of Rs 22.5 lakh which he took to buy a flat in Mayur Vihar’s advocates co-operative society. Former CJI Misra has a house in Cuttack which was built before he became a HC judge. And, similar to Gogoi, Misra doesn’t own a personal vehicle and doesn’t have any shares in stock market.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…