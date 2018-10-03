Asset details of former CJI Dipak Misra and newly designated Ranjan Gogoi will amaze you!

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn-in as new Chief Justice of India, succeeding CJI Dipak Misra, who retired on October 2 after 21 years as a permanent judge and took oath as SC CJI on April 23, 2012. Under his tenure, India witnessed many landmark verdicts such as the recent women’s entry at Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, Aadhaar card validity, LIVE streaming of apex court proceedings, death sentence to Nirbhaya gangrape convicts and many.

It is to note that, despite remaining as judge of HCs and SC, former CJI Dipak Misra and his successor Ranjan Gogoi’s personal wealth remain less compared to senior lawyers present in SC before them. If we put together their bank balance and asset details, then it will fall short of daily wages of many top lawyers and is enough to amaze anyone.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi became a permanent judge of Guwahati HC in 2001 and then was elevated in the Apex court in 2012. Gogoi, successor of CJI Dipak Misra, owns no gold jewellery, his wife owns some gold jewellery which is given by her parents, relative at the time of their marriage. He also owns no house or personal vehicle and has no debit or personal liabilities. And unlike many lawyers, CJI Gogoi doesn’t dabble in stock market. If you combine, CJI Gogoi and his wife has Rs 30 lakh in their bank accounts, including an LIC policy.

On the other hand, former CJI has two gold rings and a chain which he wears. Misra also owns a flat which he has kept as mortage and has loan of Rs 22.5 lakh which he took to buy a flat in Mayur Vihar’s advocates co-operative society. Former CJI Misra has a house in Cuttack which was built before he became a HC judge. And, similar to Gogoi, Misra doesn’t own a personal vehicle and doesn’t have any shares in stock market.