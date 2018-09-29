Asia Cup 2018! Rohit-Shikhar show and more, 7 stats that tell the story of this year’s tournament

With the Asia Cup 2018 coming to an end, we look back at some significant stats from the tournament

In a pulsating Asia Cup 2018 final, India overcame a stubborn Bangladesh by three wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This was India’s 7th Asia Cup title, and the win shattered Bangladesh’s dream of their maiden Asia Cup title.

Chasing a modest 223-run target, India lost wickets at regular intervals to make the contest unpredictable, thanks to a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack. However, in a match going down the wire, Jadeja (23) and Bhuvneshwar’s (21) rose up to the occasion and their knock came at a time when their team needed the most. A severely hamstrung Kedar Jadhav ran the most defining single of his short international career.

India made a rough weather of the chase at 160 for five with Jadhav (23 no) initially retiring after pulling his right hamstring only to comeback when it mattered the most. He came in the 48th over with India still needing 11 runs. With six runs needed off the last over, Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav kept their cool against Mahmudullah Riyadh taking three singles and double off the first five balls.

