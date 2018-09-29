Free Press Journal
Asia Cup 2018! Rohit-Shikhar show and more, 7 stats that tell the story of this year's tournament

— By Renin Wilben | Sep 29, 2018 03:26 pm
Dubai : Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup 2018 final against Bangladesh, in Dubai. Pic/ AP/PTIDubai : Indian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup 2018 final against Bangladesh, in Dubai. Pic/ AP/PTI

With the Asia Cup 2018 coming to an end, we look back at some significant stats from the tournament

In a pulsating Asia Cup 2018 final, India overcame a stubborn Bangladesh by three wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. This was India’s 7th Asia Cup title, and the win shattered Bangladesh’s dream of their maiden Asia Cup title.

Chasing a modest 223-run target, India lost wickets at regular intervals to make the contest unpredictable, thanks to a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack. However, in a match going down the wire, Jadeja (23) and Bhuvneshwar’s (21) rose up to the occasion and their knock came at a time when their team needed the most. A severely hamstrung Kedar Jadhav ran the most defining single of his short international career.

India made a rough weather of the chase at 160 for five with Jadhav (23 no) initially retiring after pulling his right hamstring only to comeback when it mattered the most. He came in the 48th over with India still needing 11 runs. With six runs needed off the last over, Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav kept their cool against Mahmudullah Riyadh taking three singles and double off the first five balls.


(With Agency inputs)

Asia Cup 2018: Recap in Stats

  • 01

    342: Runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan

    Shikhar Dhawan in action at Asia Cup 2018. Pic/ AFP

    The explosive Indian opener was the top scorer in the tournament, with two hundreds, starring in yet another multi-nation event. (All Pics/ AFP)
  • 02

    105.66: Batting average of Rohit Sharma

    Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during Asia Cup 2018. Pic/ AFP

    Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with 317 runs including one hundred and two fifties. He had the best average in the tournament, aided by two not outs
  • 03

    210: Highest partnership in the tournament

    Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Pic/ AFP

    Rohit and Shikhar featured in the highest partnership of the tournament. They added 210 in the thumping victory over Pakistan on September 23
  • 04

    12: Dismissals effected by MS Dhoni

    MS Dhoni in action at Asia Cup 2018. Pic/ AFP

    MS Dhoni was a class apart behind the stumps, taking six catches, and more impressively also affecting six stumpings, some of them lightning quick
  • 05

    6: Number of centuries in Asia Cup 2018

    Mohammad Shahzad slams one during Asia Cup 2018. Pic/ AFP

    Apart from Dhawan’s twin tons, Mohammad Shahzad, Rohit Sharma, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das also hit hundreds in the tournament
  • 06

    10: Number of wickets by Rashid Khan

    Rashid Khan was a star performer for Afghanistan at Asia Cup 2018. Pic/ AFP

    Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan led the bowling charts with 10 wickets at an average of 17.20. Mustafizur Rahman and Kuldeep Yadav also claimed 10 wickets, with slightly higher averages
    1
  • 07

    0: Number of matches won by Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka were knocked out early from Asia Cup 2018. Pic/ AFP

    Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lanka had a torrid tournament, losing to Bangladesh by 137 runs, and then being knocked out by Afghanistan by 91 runs

 

