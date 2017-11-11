ASEAN 2017: PM Modi looking forward to interact with Indian Community in Philippines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to interacting with the Indian Community in Philippines, during his visit to the country.

“I look forward to interacting with the Indian Community in Philippines. There will also be visits to the International Rice Research Institute and Mahavir Philippines Foundation Inc.,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Philippines on November 12 to attend the 15th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) India summit and the 12th East Asia Summit in Manila on November 14.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, who is also the current chair of the ASEAN. The Prime Minister will also meet some of the other world leaders, who are participating in the East Asia summit in Manila. Prime Minister Modi would also participate in special celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

The prime minister will also attend the ASEAN business and investment summit on November 13 and regional comprehensive economic partnership meeting on November 14 in Manila, emphasising these meetings were important as they would further enhance India’s trade and investment ties with ASEAN member states, which constitute a significant over 10 per cent of India’s external trade.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet the members of the Indian community at a reception to be hosted by the Indian envoy in Philippines. He will also visit the international rice research institute and the Mahavir Philippines Foundation.