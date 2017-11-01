As promised to Vijender Singh, Rahul Gandhi posts pictures practicing martial art; check them out

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi recently revealed that he is a sports aficionado – he runs, swims, gyms and also holds a black belt in Japanese martial art Aikido. Days after his ‘Pidi Gandhi’ video, pictures of him practicing martial art Aikiko have gone viral on the internet. With this, he has fulfilled his promise to professional boxer Vijender Singh who had asked him to post pictures of him playing some sport.

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017



Vijender Singh and Rahul Gandhi had an interesting conversation at an event in New Delhi last week. In a question and answer session, Rahul brushed aside question about his marriage, saying “it will happen when it happens.” He, however, answered the second question asked by Vijender that why no politician share their pictures playing sports to promote physical activities in youths. Rahul Gandhi, then, revealed that he was a black belt in martial art Aikido.

“I am a black belt in Aikido – have you heard of it? But I don’t talk about it publicly. I do one hour of sports every day, though I admit I haven’t been doing much in the past three-four months.”

Vijender Singh then suggested, why not put up a video to inspire people? “Fine…I will…” Mr Gandhi had replied, grinning. It seems that Rahul Gandhi might have fulfilled the promise as now the Congress party has released pictures of him practicing the martial art with a Sensei, Paritos Kar on their official Twitter account.

Dressed in a traditional keikogi (uniform) with a black obi (belt) tied around his waist, Rahul shows off his technique in Aikido hand holds and wrist grabs. The 47-year-old also succeeds in tossing his sparring partner to the mat, as seen in one of the photos. The tweet seems aimed at dispelling doubts regarding Rahul’s prowess in the Japanese martial art and shows that his commitment to sports was no mere lip-service.

Last week, the Gandhi scion had said that unlike other politicians, he takes a keen interest in sports and devotes an hour out of his busy schedule to some physical activity to stay fit.