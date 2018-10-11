As Cyclone Titli makes landfall, here’s how cyclones are named

Very severe cyclonic storm Titli which is being referred to as a Category 2 hurricane, made landfall in Odisha’s Gopalpur on Thursday with surface winds reaching 126 kmph, the IMD said. Heavy rains lashed at least eight districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore as Titli with high-velocity winds crossed the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts leaving behind uprooted trees. As many as 3 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha on Wednesday in view of severe cyclonic storm Titli.

So a question always comes up in mind, who and how are the cyclones named? The tradition started with hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, where tropical storms that reach sustained wind speeds of 39 miles per hour were given names. If the storm’s wind speed reaches or crosses 74 mph, it is then classified into a hurricane/cyclone/typhoon. Tropical storms are given names and they retain the name if they develop into a cyclone/hurricane/typhoon.

At present, tropical cyclones are officially named by one of the eleven warning centres spread across the globe under the aegis of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). All cyclone names are submitted to the World Meteorological Organization Regional Tropical Cyclone Committee for final approval. The process also involves several countries in the region. To get names more organised, weather scientists start naming cyclones alphabetically, like a cyclone’s name starting with A, would be the first storm to occur in the year.

If the storm causes a large number of deaths or damages, any member of the WMO’s hurricane, typhoon, and tropical cyclone committees can request for the withdrawal of the cyclone’s name from the naming list. A replacement name is then submitted to the committee concerned and voted upon.

Deliberations of naming the cyclones that takes place in the Indian Ocean region began in 2000 and it got the green signal in 2004. Eight countries in the region – Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand – all contributed a set of names which are assigned sequentially whenever a cyclonic storm develops.

But the question still remains, why to name cyclones? Scientists thought that is easier and less confusing to call a cyclone rather than remembering it by its longitude and latitude.

