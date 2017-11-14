Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with Captain Amarinder Singh over pollution

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh to meet him in Chandigarh over stubble burning by farmers leading to smog and pollution in the capital and surrounding areas.

“Captain Amarinder Singh Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wednesday to meet Haryana CM (Manohar Lal Khattar). Would be grateful if you could spare some time to meet me. It is in collective interest,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. The Aam Aadmi Party’s leader came a day after Khattar accepted his request for a meeting to discuss the issue of stubble burning.

Khattar said he was available in New Delhi on November 13 and 14 for a meeting and thereafter in Chandigarh to discuss the issue. Authorities have blamed stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana for the smog and air pollution in the National Capital Region, triggering serious health concerns.