Arvind Kejriwal on dharna: Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s health worsen, shifted to hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been on hunger strike since June 13 at the lieutenant governor’s office, was today taken to hospital after his health deteriorated, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Sisodia was taken to the LNJP Hospital after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply.

“Manish Sisodia being shifted to hospital,” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2018

Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia and Gopal Rai have been at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office since June 13, demanding a direction to IAS officers to end what the AAP describes a “strike” and approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was late last night hospitalised after his condition deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where his condition is stable, doctors said.