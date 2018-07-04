Arvind Kejriwal hails SC verdict on Delhi CM vs LG, says it is a big victory for democracy

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the Delhi government that the Lt Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice by the Council of Ministers. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been engaged in a dragging legal battle with the Lt Governor seeking better and free administrative and governing powers.

“A big victory for the people of Delhi… a big victory for democracy,” Kejriwal tweeted.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

Calling the ruling a “landmark judgement”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that from now on the city government would run smoothly.

“Now Delhi government will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled. This is a big win for the people of Delhi.

Called a meeting of all Cabinet Ministers at 4 pm at my residence to discuss critical projects of public importance which were blocked so far. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

“Powers are restored back to Delhi. This verdict stands against the whimsicality of the LG. I thank the Supreme Court — it’s a big win for democracy,” Sisodia said.

Kejriwal along with his deputy and other ministers were on sit-in protest at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’ residence from June 11 to 19, seeking action against officials they said were on strike and approval for the city government’s ration scheme.

The AAP government approached the high court in August 2016 alleging obstruction in its functioning by the Lt Governor. The high court, however, ruled in favour of the Lt Governor, calling him the “administrator of Delhi”.

The city government then approached the apex court.

A Supreme Court Constitution Bench on Wednesday ruled in favour of the Kejriwal government, saying that the real powers of governance of Delhi rests with the elected representatives.