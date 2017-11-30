Arunachal Pradesh: 88 girls allegedly forced to undress as punishment in front of other students

Around 88 students of a girls’ school were allegedly forced to undress as punishment given by teacher in Arunachal Pradesh, reported Hindustan Times. The incident took place on November 23 with the student of class 6 and 7 at Tani Happa (New Sagalee) in Papum Pare district. The matter came I light after the victim approached All Sagalee Students Union (ASSU), who then filed an FIR with the local police.

According to FIR three teachers forced the students to undress in front of other students after a paper was discovered in which vulgar words were written against Head teacher. Papum Pare Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo confirmed the filing of the FIR to Hindustan Times, saying the case had been forwarded to the women police station.

“The officer-in-charge of the (women) police station said the victims and their parents along with the teachers will be interrogated before registering a case,” Amo said.

“The school authorities did not speak to the parents of the students before punishing them,” APPDSU president Nabam Tado said to HT.

The act was condemn by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee and called it as “heinous act” “heinous act” by the teachers might affect the students.

“Tempering with a child’s dignity is against the law as well as the constitution,” it said in a statement.

“To discipline a student is an attitude, character, responsibility and commitment of a teacher. Undressing a student is definitely not a corrective measure…Imposing such punishment is total violation of child rights, and more likely it may accelerate the risk of child abuse,” the party added, reported PTI.