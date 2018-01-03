Arun Jaitley calls for transparency in electoral funding through bonds

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday ended the suspense on electoral bonds that can be used for making political donations. He had announced the bonds in the previous Union Budget. Unveiling the contours of the bonds in the Lok Sabha, he said the bearer instrument will not carry the name of the payee and can be bought for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 1 crore.

Although called a bond, they will be interest-free debt instruments that resemble promissory notes where the SBI will be the custodian of the donor’s funds until the political parties are paid. They can be bought only from the State Bank of India which will sell them only four times in a year in January, April, July and October and that too for only the first 10 days of the month and for 30 days in the Lok Sabha election year.

He claimed that this would bring a transparency in funding of political parties and put an end to the “unclean money.” The announcement, however, comes just 30 days before the next budget, giving the parties just one chance of securing the donations in January in the current financial year.

Significantly, these bonds will not carry the name of the payee and the political party has to deposit them in its designated bank account, known to the Election Commission, within 15 days of their purchase. This announcement immediately elicited a howl of protest from the Congress led by its leader Mallikarjun Kharge who wondered why the donor’s name should be concealed.

Is anonymity of a donor good, he demanded from Jaitley. Jaitley preferred not to spell out the reason for omitting the donor’s name from the bond, saying the donations will be “clean money” and they will be reflected in the donor’s balance-sheets and the party getting the bonds will certainly know who the donor is; the party can keep the donor’s name anonymous or put it in its balance-sheet.