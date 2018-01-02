Army personnel bound to die: BJP MP’s shocking reaction to terrorist attack on CRPF camp

In a comment which can be termed as insensitive and highly objectionable, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament has sparked a row by saying that those deputed in Army are bound to die. Responding to a question on the recent attack by terrorists on a CRPF camp, the BJP MP, Nepal Singh, said that there’s no country where army men don’t die.

“They will die in Army everyday. Tell me one country where army personnel do not die,” said the BJP leader. Apparently upset over the raising of the issue of army men being killed in terror attacks, Singh said, “Even when a scuffle breaks out in a village, someone or the other gets injured. Tell me a medicine that can save lives,” reported Zee News.

“Tell us one thing that can make bullets ineffective, we will get that implemented,” he added. After uproar over his statement, Singh said that he did not insult martyrs. Though he also offered an apology, he maintained that he did not say anything that would insult a martyr.

In a bizarre explanation top justify his statement, he said that “scientists are working on a device which can save soldiers from bullets”. “Maine ye bola tha ki vaigyanik lage hue hain aur koi device dhoondh rahe hain ki koi goli aaye to lage nahin, sipaahi ka protection ho jaaye (I had said that scientists are working on looking for a device, using which a bullet can be turned ineffective and the soldier be saved),” he said.

The attack by terrorists on Army camp was strongly condemned by one and all and union home minister Rajnath Singh had assured armed forces of befitting reply. “The attack on a CRPF camp in Kashmir was a cowardly attack by terrorists. The sacrifice of our jawans won`t go in vain”, he said.

“The entire nation stands with their families. We are proud of our brave jawans who lost their lives in the fighting back the terrorists”, Singh added. In a pre-dawn strike on Sunday, at least five CRPF men were killed when heavily armed terrorists stormed the camp of the paramilitary force at Lethpora. The attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Three terrorists were also gunned down by forces during the gunbattle. As per the reports, one of the terrorists killed was identified as Ali Sozal, a native of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The other two were identified as Fardeen Mohibuddin and Manzoor Ahmed Baba, who hailed from J&K’s Tral and Pulwama region respectively. Three AK 47, two UBGL, eight magazines, five grenades, a pouch attached with a magazine clip, a flag, and some eatables were recovered from militant elements.