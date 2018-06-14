Army jawan from AP reported missing

Visakhapatnam: An army jawan here has been reported missing for over a month now and neither his family nor the defence and police personnel know of his whereabouts, police said today. On May 8, Gavara Srinivasa Rao left here for Jalandhar in Punjab to join duty after a transfer from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, they said.

He got off the train in Panipat in Haryana and called up his wife G Yagna Priya to say that he hadlost his wallet and mobile phone, the police said.

Rao had used someone’s mobile phone to contact her and had said he would contact her after reporting for duty, they said. Suspecting something amiss, Priya called up the army office in Jalandhar and she was told that her husband had not joined duty, they added. So, Priya visited Jalandhar andDelhi to trace Rao but in vain, they added.

On May 15, she lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam city police. Meanwhile, the armyofficials informed their head office and alerted the government railwaypolice and the local police in Panipat area about the missing jawan.