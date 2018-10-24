APPSC releases revised syllabus for Group 1, 2 services prelims and mains 2018, check at ‘psc.ap.gov.in’

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised syllabus of Group 1 and Group 2 services general recruitment process on their official website. The syllabus for the Group 1 and Group 2 services prelims, mains have been released on the official website of the commission – “ www.psc.ap.gov.in”

APPSC Group 1 Syllabus and APPSC Group 2 syllabus can be download in the PDF format from the official website. Earlier, the commision had released draft syllabus for Group-I Services (Preliminary and Mains). The syllabus was also released on the official website of APPSE and commission also asked for suggestions from candidates during July 20, 2018 to August 3, 2018.

APPSC group 2 mains examinations will consist of 450 marks. There will be three papers, paper 1, paper 2 and paper 3 of 150 marks each. Paper 1 is General Studies and Mental Ability, Paper 2 will be based on Social History of Andhra Pradesh which will include socio-cultural developments in Andhra Pradesh. Paper 3 will be related to general overview of the Indian Constitution.