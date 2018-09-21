Apple’s new iPhones, Watch Series 4 now on sale globally

San Francisco: Apple has announced that its newly-launched iPhone “XR” , “XS”, “XS Max” and “Watch Series 4” are going on sale globally from Friday. The new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4 will be available in India starting September 28. In India, one would have to shell out Rs 12,075 a month, as zero-cost EMI, for a period of one year to own the 512GB variant of iPhone “XS Max” — the most expensive iPhone released this month — that would cost Rs 1,44,900.

The iPhone “XS” with 512GB storage model would be priced Rs 134,900 and the cheapest of the lot, iPhone” XR” (64GB)would hit the shelves at a starting price of Rs 76,900 in India. The iPhone “XS” and “XS Max” support dual SIM and dual standby functionality and are fuelled by Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chipset built on 7-nm design and a new neural engine with an 8-core dedicated machine learning (ML) processor. The devices also come with upgraded 12MP + 12MP camera, 2x optical zoom, improved TrueTone quad-LED flash and 7MP RGB camera sensor in the front.

The iPhone “XR” sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen with liquid Retina display and a single 12MP camera at the rear, all in an aluminium body. The next generation Apple Watch features edge-to-edge display and comes with support to track heartbeat data, heart rhythm and notify users. Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and and Apple Watch at an event in California last week.