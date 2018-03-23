Anna Hazare begins indefinite hunger strike, slams government for its ‘sly’ attitude

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare, who has begun his indefinite fast at Ramlila Ground here on Friday, slammed the government for its ‘sly’ attitude and creating hurdles to stall his protest.

“You cancelled trains carrying protesters to Delhi, you want to push them to violence. Police Force deployed for me as well. I wrote in many letters that I don’t need police protection. Your protection won’t save me. This sly attitude of the government is not done,” Anna Hazare told ANI. Meanwhile, scores of people gathered in Delhi’s Ram Lila Maidan to support Anna Hazare, who is protesting to bring about a competent Lokpal and ensure better production cost for farm produce.

“I am here to support Anna Hazare ji as corruption is crossing all limits. Poor people are facing problems,” Rajendra Singh, a supporter told ANI. “I am here to pitch for the establishment of corruption-free India. Lokpal Bill should be introduced,” another supporter told ANI. On his way to the Ram Lila Maidan, Anna Hazare paid tribute at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

The Gandhian has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress. Hazare had earlier said that he would do satyagraha till life is left in his body, and accused the central government of not allotting space. On that note, Hazare, had earlier in 2011, sat on a hunger strike at Ram Lila Maidan, demanding constitution of a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption.