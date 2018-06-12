Andhra Pradesh intermediate 1st year, 2nd year supplementary result 2018 declared; check results at bieap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has declared the intermediate 1st year and 2nd year supplementary result. The results can be accessed at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate board at ‘bieap.gov.in’. The exams were held on May 2018 after the annual board exam results of first year and second year students were declared.

For the convenience of the students, the results are also available on various platforms. The result is also available on the ‘manabadi.com’ and ‘indiaresults.com’. Andhra Pradesh inter results of first and second year were declared on April 12 and 13 respectively.

Immediately after downloading the AP intermediate supplementary result 2018, students are informed to check important entries made in the online result page. Before the mark sheet and passing certificate is issued by BIEAP, students should also keep a printout of the result page for future reference.