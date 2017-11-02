Andhra Pradesh: 4-year-old boy dies after swallowing rubber toy inside snack packet

Eluru: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy died after gulping a rubber toy in a snack packet accidentally in Eluru town of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The minor, identified as Nireekshan Kumar, bought a snack packet and consumed a free toy inside the packet by mistake.

Victim’s father, Lakshman said the boy immediately fell down unconscious and was rushed to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.