Andhra Pradesh: 4-year-old boy dies after swallowing rubber toy inside snack packet

— By Asia News International | Nov 02, 2017 11:35 am
Eluru: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy died after gulping a rubber toy in a snack packet accidentally in Eluru town of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The minor, identified as Nireekshan Kumar, bought a snack packet and consumed a free toy inside the packet by mistake.

Victim’s father, Lakshman said the boy immediately fell down unconscious and was rushed to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.


