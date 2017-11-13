Andhra Pradesh: 16 killed as boat capsizes in Krishna river, injured admitted to hospital

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh): The injured in the boat capsize incident, in which 16 people died, were brought to Andhra hospital in Vijayawada on Monday.

The state government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the bereaved. The state ministers consoled the families of bereaved and assured all help. As many as 41 people, including the boat driver, were in the boat at the time of the incident.

Krishna boat capsize incident: 17 bodies have been recovered so far #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/cBWf8cQVOs

— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2017

Thirty-two of the victims belonging to Ongole town were on a picnic tour. The boat that capsized at Krishna River in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was reportedly a private one. The boat turned turtle when it was about to reach the shore. The bodies were handed over to the victims’ families after post-mortem.

A survivor in the incident had alleged that the boat operator was trying to let in more passengers, which made the boat overloaded. Thirty-two of the victims belonging to Ongole town were on a picnic tour. The boat that capsized at Krishna River in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was reportedly a private one.