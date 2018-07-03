Andheri overbridge collapse: Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says civic governance collapsed

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said civic governance has “collapsed” in Mumbai with streets flooded and a road overbridge collapsing on rail tracks. Incessant rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas since morning, throwing normal life out of gear. The road overbridge collapsed in Andheri and crippled the Western Railway’s local train services.

“The streets are flooded, citizens stranded, bridges collapsing…Civic governance has collapsed. My thoughts are with the citizens of Mumbai. Stay safe!” Gandhi tweeted.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2018

Five people were injured in the bridge collapse incident, the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, adding that two of them were seriously hurt. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed officials to expedite the repair and traffic restoration work.

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.